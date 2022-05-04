Chef Lorena Garcia celebrates the launch of a brain cancer research project to honor her brother

Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, alongside the Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO) and physicians from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, gathered to commemorate the launch of Project Garcia, a nonprofit to fully fund glioblastoma —a rare and fast-growing form of brain cancer.

The project, named after Chef Lorena Garcia’s brother, Carlos, will include novel research that uniquely applies a multiparametric intraoperative strategy to guide tumor resection and identify infiltrating tumor cells responsible for tumor recurrence.

©World Red Eye



Carlos Garcia, Lorena Garcia, Amber Barbach

“We are very excited about this project with Sylvester,” said Amber Barbach, founder and director of GBMRO. “Their innovation and dedication to discovering breakthroughs make this an important collaboration in advancing treatment for this aggressive and extremely lethal form of cancer.”

The project team under Michael E. Ivan, M.D., co-director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Brain Tumor Initiative, will combine stimulated Raman histology and 3D magnetic resonance spectroscopy to revolutionize the surgical treatment for glioblastoma, allowing better outcomes and more prolonged survival. Ultimately, this approach should set the foundation for the clinical translation of cellular-guided oncologic resection for various cancers.

“Glioblastoma is often a devastating diagnosis,” Dr. Ivan said. “We are very grateful to The Glioblastoma Research Organization for their support in funding Project Garcia. The only way that we will impact patient outcomes is through more research, and these funds are critical to making that happen.”

The event included a cocktail reception followed by a sit-down dinner that featured the vibrant flavors of CHICA’s Latin-inspired cuisine crafted by Chef Lorena Garcia. Barbach also presented a check for $50,000 for Project Garcia.

©World Red Eye





Co-director of the Brain Tumor Initiative and professor of neurological surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Ricardo J. Komotar, M.D., FAANS, FACS, was also in attendance, as were GBMRO’s advisory board members and top supporters. Contributions from brand partners included Sol de Janeiro, Mad Hippie, RESET Bioscience, and 2Hydration helped curate wellness gift bags for guests.