The beloved chef José Andrés will be honored with the Service to America Leadership Award, the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) highest individual honor. The award will be presented to thank the Spanish humanitarian for his commitment to advocacy and public service.

The award ceremony will be held during the Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 7 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Known for his avant-garde cuisine, José Andrés is highly acclaimed globally for his restaurant collective, ThinkFoodGroup. The chef has been honored twice in Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” and is one of the New York Times‘ best-selling authors.

In 2015, Andrés was awarded by President Barack Obama with the National Humanities Medal, a recognition that honors individuals whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities.

After founding his non-profit, World Central Kitchen (WCK), José Andrés has led humanitarian efforts to feed communities in need and reduce food insecurity during times of crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

As we previously reported, Jeff Bezos granted the Spanish chef $100 million to expand his philanthropy efforts. The 52-year-old restaurateur took 5 million dollars from the grant to help out the people in Ukraine.

Thanks to his groundbreaking work with WCK, the restaurateur will be the focus of the upcoming documentary film “We Feed People.” Produced by National Geographic and directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard. The film will premiere on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

“José Andrés is a culinary trailblazer, not only in the kitchen but through his dedication to feeding people and communities in need around the world,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “When disaster strikes, the World Central Kitchen has stepped in to ensure communities have the strength to rebuild and that no one goes hungry. NABLF is honored to celebrate Andrés’ devotion to combatting food insecurity with the Service to America Leadership Award.”