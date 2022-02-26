Chef Jose Andres commits money from Bezos award to aid Ukraine refugees

Chef Jose Andres is continuing his humanitarian efforts. The chef, who’s based in Washington D.C., has set up mobile kitchens in the Ukraine-Poland border, providing meals for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Jose Andres has been vocal about what’s going on in Ukraine and how he feels about it. He shared a video on Instagram where he clarified his stance and denounced the actions of the Russian government. “People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on the Ukraine-Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine,” he captioned the post.

In the video he explained that he would be taking about 5 million dollars from the Bezos award he received and committing it to helping out the people in Ukraine.

Jose Andres was one of the recipients of Bezos Award, winning $100 million dollars for his humanitarian efforts with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that delivers food relief to areas that need most, whether they were affected by a natural disaster or are facing a humanitarian crisis. Bezos’ award helped the organization have a wider reach and help out more people in eed.