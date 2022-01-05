Lauren Sanchez is hard at work with Van Jones and chef Jose Andres

Lauren Sanchez shares some of the partnerships that she and Jeff Bezos have been working hard at. Two of their biggest partnerships come in the shape of Van Jones and the chef Jose Andres.

On Instagram, Lauren shared a clip of Jose Andres on the Ellen DeGeneres show, talking about World Central Kitchen, his project for helping feed people located in places where natural disasters occurred. Jose Andres spoke a bit about the help he received from Jeff Bezos. “We have to do this,” said Jose Andres of his humanitarian work. “With the help of my good friend Jeff Bezos, he’s been supporting us. I can’t believe what that man did, out of starting a company from his garage.”

Lauren also shared an Instagram story of a Zoom call between herself and Van Jones, hard at work at a project in partnership with Film Forties that’s yet to be revealed. These important partnerships were announced earlier on in 2021, when Bezos announced a philanthropic initiative called the “Courage and Civility Award,” which “recognized leaders who aim high, and who pursue solutions with courage and who always do so with civility.”

Van Jones and Jose Andres were the recipients of the grant.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff and Lauren spent part of the holidays in St. Barts and looked happy and in love.

“Lauren and Jeff don’t do nothing small, man, they don’t do anything small, they just don’t do it. They dream big, they love big, and they bet big. And you bet on me, and I appreciate it,” said Van Jones at a press conference. His money is expected to expand his work on Dream Corps, a nonprofit that looks to find bipartisan solutions for criminal justice reform.

When it comes to Jeff and Lauren’s personal life, it appears that a wedding might not be too far off. While the couple was vacationing in St. Barts to ring in the new year, Lauren was seen kissing Jeff while wearing a big ring on her left hand. We wish our best to the happy couple. Wedding or not, they seem to be having a great time.