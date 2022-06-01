Chef Lorena Garcia and Rémy Martin invite you to honor the concept of sobremesa

The beloved Chef Lorena Garcia has teamed up with Rémy Martin to honor the concept of Sobremesa—that particular time spent at the table after eating, filled with laughter and uncomplicated conversation that only the pleasure of a big meal can inspire.

The sobremesa tradition has been a part of Chef Lorena’s personal history and heritage, shaping her into the person and professional she is today. The concept is simple —it embraces the appreciation of people, time, and values that have also been at the heart of Rémy Martin for nearly 300 years.

Now that we have celebrated the unofficial first day of summer during the Memorial Day weekend, the Venezuelan chef shared with HOLA! USA, why she thinks relaxing at the table after a heavy meal leads to connections and special memories.



©@cheflorena



Please walk us through the concept of sobremesa and why it’s so important to you? Sobremesa is that special time spent at the table after eating a big meal, when everyone is feeling good, and when the room is filled with laughter and good conversation that only the pleasure of a big meal can inspire. In my line of work, I’m always working, serving, and cooking, so for me, imagine how Sobremesa takes on an even more significant meaning in my life. It’s being able to connect with the people I sit at the table with, which might be a client, a partner, family, or friends--these moments are very special to me. It is all about that particular moment after dinner with laughter and conversations that only happens after a big meal. Why did you decide to team up with Remy Martin to celebrate this tradition? Remy Martin was interested in showcasing what sobremesa was all about, and they reached out; I thought it was such a good fit and was so honored to collaborate with them. I said, of course, let’s do this. I love Remy Martin; I love how it’s something good you can sip on at the end of a wonderful meal. Do you have any top tips for home entertaining and making dinner parties successful? What I recommend is to get prepared. You need your mise en place, which is your ingredients and has it all prepared. This way, the only thing left to do once your guests arrive is eat up and have fun! Make sure to have some small bites and create different plates you can put out early—they can be cold dishes or room temperature, even something as simple as cheese and crackers. This makes it easy for you to host and allows you to have more time with your guests. What do you think your go-to summer cocktail will be? The Remy Paradise cocktail is one I love and works well in summer; I also personally love drinking Remy Martin on the rocks or neat.