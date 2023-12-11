Allison Holker marks her first wedding anniversary without Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Allison Holker observes her first wedding anniversary without her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The couple would have been celebrating ten years of marriage.

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she shared on Instagram. “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart, I celebrate our love.”

Her followers reacted in the comments section to remind her and her family that the late dancer and actor are loved. Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “Sending you love,” while Jeannie Mai wrote, “You are a blazing beam of inspiration to me❤️🙏.”

Ahead of Twitch’s first death anniversary and second Christmas apart, Holker shared on social media a snap of herself and her three kids — daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 7, and daughter Weslie, 14 —visiting his grave. “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” Holker wrote on social media. “Keep believing and keep dancing through,” she added, with online users sharing some kind words amid the difficult time.

In May, Allison spoke about how she and her family handled tWitch’s death. “My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time, there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it’s been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now,” said Holker to People.

“I’m so proud of them, and of how they’re willing to feel and communicate with me. They’re open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together,” she added. “Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that’s a true testament to Stephen because that’s what he would have done.”

“It’s so important my kids are cared for right now. I want them to see you can still be you and be an individual. All of us finding our joy and coming together is where we’re going to find happiness as a family,” she said.