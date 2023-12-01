Watch Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow tribute her dad on the 10th anniversary of his death

Meadow Walker is celebrating her dad on the 10th anniversary of his death. In an Instagram post, the model shared a sweet video of herself and her dad, sharing an emotional message to her followers.

The video show Meadow surprising her dad on set. It’s recorded by someone and sees Meadow on a tour bus as she yells “Hi!” prompting Walker to jump back and start laughing. “Happy birthday!” she yells. “You just scared the hell out of me,” he says. Meadow then jumps on top of his father, who holds on to her. “10 years without you,” she wrote on the post’s caption. “I love you forever.”

Followers dropped sweet comments on the post, including actress Jordana Brewster, who also starred in some of the “Fast & Furious” movies. “Love you so much,” she wrote.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in “The Fast and the Furious”

Paul Walker’s death

Paul Walker’s death shocked Hollywood. He died in a car crash on November 30th, 2013. He was 40 years old. Meadow often shares touching stories of her father, including a sweet post on his birthday. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."