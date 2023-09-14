Vin Diesel’s emotional birthday tribute to late Paul Waker: ‘It feels like yesterday’

Vin Diesel is remembering his good friend and ‘Fast & Furious‘ co-star Paul Walker on what would have been his 50th birthday, with a very emotional tribute, honoring his life and legacy. The Hollywood star, who walked Paul’s daughter down the aisle for her wedding, wrote a message, detailing his friendship with the late actor and remembering his 40th birthday celebration 10 years ago.

“A decade… ten long years… and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40!” Diesel wrote, sharing a sweet photo with the actor at his birthday party. “The world isn’t the same brother,” he confessed, “But I think of you, and I smile and know everything is going to be alright.”

“I was going through images to celebrate this sacred day. Memories flashing before me, one better than the next… but I couldn’t get past this one,” he said about the photo, which shows Walker embracing Diesel. “That’s such a timeless photo, Dad… one that will live on for generations of humanity,” Diesel’s son said about the photo.

He continued, “For me this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity. January 2010, the night before you and I went to Haiti… the passion and joy you had to simply help people,” the actor explained. “You said first responders shouldn’t have to wait for anyone… and that you wanted to dedicate your life to that. First responders… that was your true self, and you were sharing it with me, your brother.”

“I would like to think we would be cutting cake and singing happy birthday for the big 50! We probably wouldn’t… cause you would be in Maui or Morocco, or anywhere in this planet where people were in need,” he concluded. “I miss you… I love you, and I will continue to honor the beautiful soul you are.”