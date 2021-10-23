Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker has walked down the aisle and said I do to Louis Thornton-Allan after a two-month engagement. While there are many reasons a bride does not walk down the aisle with her father, Meadow lost her dad Paul in 2013. In tear joking photos she shared on Instagram, she revealed that her godfather, and Paul’s friend, and Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, walked her down the aisle in his place. She shared a black and white look at the wedding ceremony that took place in the Dominican Republic with the caption, “we’re married !!!!” Along with photos. Watch the heartwarming video and scroll down to see the photos and read more about the guest list.