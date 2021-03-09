Meadow Rain Walker honors her last name and makes a name by herself in Paris Fashion Week’s runways. The 22-year-old model, and the daughter of the late Paul Walker, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, opened up the Givenchy show alongside fellow models Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn.

For the live-streamed show, Walker wowed the audience with a monochromatic look that matched her black asymmetrical bob hair cut, with an over-sized but structured blazer, chunky Cuban chain, flowy sheer chiffon skirt, opaque tights, platform shoes, and a bag.

©Givenchy



Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, debuts at Paris Fashion Week

The in-house fashion show didn’t have guests complying with the WHO coronavirus guidelines, which the new model preferred. “I was just thinking it. It was completely filled and I was walking on the runway, I’d be absolutely terrified,” she told Vogue.

“Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21,” she wrote on Instagram sharing a clip of her walking the runway.

“At the end of the day, it goes back to instinct and what I desire. I’m not so strategic. Hopefully the customer likes what I like,” said Matthew M. Williams to Vogue, referring to the collection. “They’re sensual and elegant and show female empowerment,” he added about the dresses.

“In many ways, this collection is about a constant tension between two worlds. It’s about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it’s about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy. Ultimately, fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game to be played. It’s almost like monumentalizing the everyday, filling it with emotion – like music you can wear,” Williams writes on the Givenchy’s website.

Watch the Givenchy fashion show below