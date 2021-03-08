Some of the most bedazzling fashion looks from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Aside from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview special that aired last night on CBS, let’s not forget that the Critics Choice Awards 2021 also took place last night on the CW. While award show season is in full swing, the stars are still being forced to dress up and virtually attend the award shows from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like we saw at last Sunday’s 2021 Golden Globes, the stars did not hold back when it came to their fashion last night. Everyone from Amanda Seyfried to Gal Gadot stunned with their chic at-home looks for the Critics Choice Awards.

Last night, Seyfried reinvented the tuxedo in an old-Hollywood way. The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress. Dazzled in a Miu Miu sheer tuxedo-style top that was covered in sequins. She paired the top with Miu Miu classic black cigarette pants, black Stuart Weitzman heels, and Fred Leighton jewelry, according to Vogue.

To present an award, Gadot was styled in a structured white top that was tucked into pleated black suit pants. The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress wore Tiffany & Co jewels and a bold red lip to complement her sleek updo.

Kaley Cuoco looked beyond stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit. Her look featured jewel-adorned lapels and a coordinating vest. The actress was nominated for her role in “The Flight Attendant,” and later after losing to Catherine O’Hara for her role in ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Cuoco posted a funny Instagram poking fun at her Critics Choice loss.

Another gorgeous tuxedo look of the week was Angela Bassett’s sparkly Alberta Ferretti tuxedo. The actress wore this head-turning look to present at last night’s award show. Bassett finished her look with black sandal heels and wore her hair styled back in a long braid. She accessorized with pendant earrings and a standout ring.