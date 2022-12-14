Beloved Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dies at 40

Beloved Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel.

The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him.

Shortly after, police got a call reporting a shooting inside a hotel in L.A. Once officers arrived, TMZ confirmed they found Stephen’s body.

According to People, Holker said their family would miss him deeply. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she told the publication, adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen began working on the Ellen show in 2014 and continued dancing, DJing, and co-hosting the show until it ended in May 2022.

tWitch rose to fame in 2008 after becoming a runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” He then played Jason in the Step-Up movie franchise and was featured in Magic Mike XXL.

tWitch is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and three kids.