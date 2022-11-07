Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter at YMI Jeans Fashion Show and Party©GettyImages
Celebrity deaths

Nick Carter and Angel Carter dedicate sweet words to Aaron Carter despite their tumultuous relationship

Aaron, Angel, and Nick had a tumultuous relationship and even filed for a restraining order against the deceased actor

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Nick Carter, known for being a pop icon and one of the Backstreet Boys, took to social media to honor his younger brother, Aaron Carter, after passing away at age 34. The singer posted several throwback photos of them with a lengthy caption.

“My heart has been broken today,” the 42-year-old star began. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

YMI Jeans Fashion Show and Party©GettyImages

The post continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Aaron’s twin sister Angel Carter also shared a few words. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” she began. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them.”

Angel added: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”

Aaron, Angel, and Nick had a tumultuous relationship and even filed for a restraining order against the deceased actor, alleging “intentions of killing my wife and unborn child.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick informed in 2019. “We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Nick said that although they kept Aaron away from their lives, they hoped he would get “the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Howie Dorough's Birthday Party©GettyImages
Aaron Carter, BJ Carter, Leslie Carter, Amy Carter and Nick Carter

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on social media by sharing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.”

“Take care. @NickCarter we’re done for life,” he continued. “I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend to ... I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

The young multi-hyphenate singer and actor, known for appearing as himself in several iconic shows as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told People his body was discovered just before 11 a.m. CNN informed he was found dead in his bathtub and his possible cause of death is yet to be revealed.

