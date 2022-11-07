Nick Carter and Angel Carter dedicate sweet words to Aaron Carter despite their tumultuous relationship

Nick Carter, known for being a pop icon and one of the Backstreet Boys, took to social media to honor his younger brother, Aaron Carter, after passing away at age 34. The singer posted several throwback photos of them with a lengthy caption.

“My heart has been broken today,” the 42-year-old star began. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

The post continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Aaron’s twin sister Angel Carter also shared a few words. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” she began. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them.”

Angel added: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”