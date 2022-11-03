Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the late artists, TMZ reported two other people on the premises were also shot and taken to hospital. Quavo, who was also hanging out with Takeoff, was unharmed.

All three members of Migos are related

Takeoff is the nephew of Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall. Offset, whose name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is Quavo’s cousin.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

After TMZ broke the news, fans and friends of the star took to social media to pay their respects and remember him with love.

Cardi B honored the late rapper by retweeting a video shared by Complex in which Takeoff discussed the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” Takeoff explains, showing jewelry that features a photo of him and his mom. “…It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Takeoff’s cousin, Offset, also honored him by changing his Instagram profile picture for one of the rappers.

“This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” Khloé Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” wrote boxer Chris Eubank Jr. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”