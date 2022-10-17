The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’

The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.

Pixar had previously shared how they became inspired by the life of María, after traveling to multiple locations in Mexico. Investigating the many traditions, especially during Day of the Dead, and even taking the time to live with local families in the Latin American country, including the home of the real Mamá Coco.

The local community in Santa Fe de la Laguna quickly noticed the similarities between María and the beloved character in the animated film, which became a total success. And after it was revealed that she was the inspiration behind Mamá Coco, many tourists from all over the world would visit María, hoping to take a photo with her.

Born in September 1913, María would go on to have a big family, raising three children with her husband, and having many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And while Pixar was inspired by María to create one of the most important characters in the story, she was never recognized for her contribution, despite sharing many similarities with the animated Mamá Coco.

María’s family remembers her for crafting beautiful pottery, spending memorable moments with them in their hometown. They also shared with El País that they stopped seeking recognition from Pixar five years ago, explaining that Pixad had photographed María “in the square, and the church and some streets appear in the film.”