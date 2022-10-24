Leslie Jordan passes away at 67: Watch some of his best moments

It’s a sad day after it was revealed on Monday, October 24, that Leslie Jordan passed away following a car crash in Hollywood. The beloved actor and comedian was 67 years old. According to reports, he crashed into the side of a building at 9:30am and was declared dead at the scene. He may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.

Jordan has an extensive resume with over 100 TV and film credits. Will & Grace, The Help, Sordid Live, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story, are just a few.

During the pandemic in 2020, the comedian’s Instagram videos brought joy to many, and he gained millions of followers. His viral videos raised his following from 80,0000 to over 5 million.

@lesliejordan This is what started it for me on the Gram so I figured it should be my first video on Tik Tok. Love. Light. Leslie. ♬ original sound - Leslie Jordan

When reflecting on his newfound internet fame, he told The Washington Post, “I’m not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started—I would just notice, oh my gosh, I’ve got like 20,000 more.” “Who are these people? I had no idea. It’s all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?”

Jordan also shared videos on TikTok, gaining 2.3 million followers. One of his recent videos is his coming-out story. “In high school, I would tell people that I had this secret. I’d sit them down and say, ‘Listen, I have a secret.’ And I would tell them, ‘I’m gay.’ They’d look at me and say, ‘Yeah. What’s the secret? You’re gay, and you murdered somebody?’ It’s pretty obvious,’” he said with a laugh.