Leslie Jordan passes away at 67: Watch some of his best moments

It’s a sad day after it was revealed on Monday, October 24, that Leslie Jordan passed away following a car crash in Hollywood. The beloved actor and comedian was 67 years old. According to reports, he crashed into the side of a building at 9:30am and was declared dead at the scene. He may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.
Jordan has an extensive resume with over 100 TV and film credits. Will & Grace, The Help, Sordid Live, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story, are just a few.
During the pandemic in 2020, the comedian’s Instagram videos brought joy to many, and he gained millions of followers. His viral videos raised his following from 80,0000 to over 5 million.
@lesliejordan
This is what started it for me on the Gram so I figured it should be my first video on Tik Tok. Love. Light. Leslie.♬ original sound - Leslie Jordan
When reflecting on his newfound internet fame, he told The Washington Post, “I’m not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started—I would just notice, oh my gosh, I’ve got like 20,000 more.” “Who are these people? I had no idea. It’s all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?”
Jordan also shared videos on TikTok, gaining 2.3 million followers. One of his recent videos is his coming-out story. “In high school, I would tell people that I had this secret. I’d sit them down and say, ‘Listen, I have a secret.’ And I would tell them, ‘I’m gay.’ They’d look at me and say, ‘Yeah. What’s the secret? You’re gay, and you murdered somebody?’ It’s pretty obvious,’” he said with a laugh.
@lesliejordan
No secrets here. 😂😂♬ original sound - Leslie Jordan
Since the news of his death, fans have been sharing some of their favorite moments online. Check out some of the clips below along with his best moments on television.
Remember when Leslie was listening to WAP for the first time 😭 pic.twitter.com/NkSwew21mE— 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 24, 2022
RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt— soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022
rest in peace leslie jordan 💔 throwback to his reaction to rain on me pic.twitter.com/VWMy7QBkc0— she thinks her piss is wine (@grxndesenigma) October 24, 2022
RIP to this legend. Leslie Jordan gave us some pure entertainment.pic.twitter.com/7iD06oEHh8— Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) October 24, 2022
@lesliejordan Always my mood with @Elle King ♬ Ex's & Oh's - Elle King @lesliejordan
I just love my tank top, I mean mini dress♬ original sound - Leslie Jordan