Offset pens a heartfelt message to his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff

Migos rapper Takeoff was laid to rest after his family, friends, and fans gathered at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. While everyone is still in shock from the tragic loss, Offset took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to his cousin and bandmate.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

Offset (R) attends Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after,” he concluded.

Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot by an unknown person while playing at a private party in Houston on November 1. At the time of the incident, the late artist was 28.

Quavo also dedicated some words to Takeoff in a separate. “I’m just proud [to] be in your life,” Quavo wrote. “I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. Me and u know we got always be with each other for life and jus like now we got see each other again. I love you with all my heart.”

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, said she was heartbroken. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us,” she wrote on Instagram.