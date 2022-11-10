Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral

It has been ten days sinceTakeoff died due to gun violence. Now friends and family of the rapper will say their last goodbyes in his memorial. According to several publications, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber, among others, are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral, which seems to be a celebration of life and his accomplishements in music.

Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” will be held on Friday at noon, as per TMZ reports. The service will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena; the location can host up to 20,000 guests.

©GettyImages



Rapper Takeoff of the the Migos performs during halftime during Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The late rapper’s record label, Quality Control Music, informed he was killed by a “stray bullet.” A coroner later revealed he was shot in the head and torso.

After TMZ broke the news, fans and friends of the star took to social media to pay their respects and remember him with love.

“This is too much…. It’s like every day,” Keys wrote on Twitter. “RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”

Cardi B honored the late rapper by retweeting a video shared by Complex in which Takeoff discussed the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” Takeoff explains, showing jewelry that features a photo of him and his mom. “…It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Takeoff’s cousin, Offset, also honored him by changing his Instagram profile picture for one of the rappers.

“This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” Khloé Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” wrote boxer Chris Eubank Jr. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”