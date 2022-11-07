Hilary Duff and Backstreet Boys pay emotional tributes after the death of Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys are leading emotional tributes after the tragic death of Aaron Carter at 34. Hilary and Aaron had an on and off romance during their teenage years, and the actor even appeared on the popular Disney series ‘Lizzie McGuire.’

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,“ the actress wrote. ”You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply.“

Aaron’s brother, Nick Carter, honored the memory of the singer during a Backstreet Boys concert in London over the weekend. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said to the audience during their performance.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old,” he continued. “He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

During the emotional moment, members of the band rushed to hug Nick as he broke down in tears. “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother,” they said, before singing ‘Breathe.’

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was consoled by his bandmates at a concert in London on Sunday, one day after the death of his brother Aaron. pic.twitter.com/3YFK3Dt5UT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 7, 2022

Aaron had a complicated relationship with his brother, however he had previously shared words of appreciation to him during one of his live streams on social media. He had also referred to Hilary as the “love of her life.”

“I don’t know who she is today, she doesn’t know who I am today, but I would sweep her off her feet if I ever got a chance to again and fix what I did wrong,” he said back in 2014.