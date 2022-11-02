This week has been one plagued by unexpected tragedies.

Lee Jihan, a young K-pop star, died in a Halloween crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul. Takeoff, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting. Both deaths have rattled the entertainment industry, from the east to the west, as these events tend to do, especially when the victims are young and their work is full of promise and unrealized potential.