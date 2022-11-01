South Korean actorYoon Hong-bin shares his experience of the Halloween tragedy in Seoul

South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his experience of the tragedy that took place in Seoul this Halloween. He shared that he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and tried to apply CPR to a survivor.

“I thought I would enjoy Halloween Itaewon for the first time in my life. It was yesterday when I went to Itaewon and experienced a disaster right before my eyes,” he wrote in Korean in social media, according to The Straits Times.

In a now deleted post, Hong-bin shared more details. “I went out for a smoke and saw people getting carried down,” he wrote. “More people were being carried down, but as there were not enough ambulances to transport them, they began placing the people near the alley and performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).”

Hong-bin wrote that he and his girlfriend tried to revive a victim unsuccessfully. “I administered CPR for over 20 minutes as my girlfriend massaged the victim’s arms and legs,” he wrote. “We were crying and praying for the victim to regain consciousness.”

He concluded his post by asking the responsible authorities to figure out what had happened, that way an event like this can be avoided in the future.

The crowd surge in Seoul occurred in a popular nightlife area called Itaewon. At least 156 people have died, with the tragedy believed to have occurred due to overcrowding. Most of the victims are in their 20s, including Lee Jihan, a K-pop star that has appeared on a talent show in South Korea and several programs.