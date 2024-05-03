President Biden honors two Latinas with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In a momentous and deeply moving ceremony at the White House on May 3, 2024, President Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the nation, upon nineteen individuals whose contributions have profoundly shaped the United States. Among these distinguished recipients were two exceptional Latinas, Ellen Ochoa and Teresa Romero, whose achievements have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.

Ellen Ochoa, a pioneer in space exploration, etched her name in history as the first Hispanic woman to journey into space and the second female Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. With four space missions and nearly 1,000 hours spent orbiting the Earth, Dr. Ochoa’s stellar career serves as inspiration for generations of aspiring scientists and astronauts. Her relentless pursuit of knowledge and her steadfast commitment to STEM education embody the spirit of exploration and innovation that defines America’s space program.

©GettyImages



US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US engineer and former astronaut Ellen Ochoa in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2024.

Teresa Romero, the President of the United Farm Workers, achieved a historic milestone as the first Latina to lead a national union in the United States. Through her tireless advocacy and leadership, Romero has been a champion for farmworkers‘ rights, securing significant victories that have enhanced the lives of those who toil to feed and fuel our nation. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and labor rights embodies the values of equity, dignity, and fairness that are at the core of the American dream.

©GettyImages



U.S. President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Freedom to United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC.

President Biden’s decision to honor Ochoa and Romero with the Presidential Medal of Freedom underscores the administration’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the diverse contributions of all Americans. In honoring these two extraordinary women, the President not only pays tribute to their achievements but also highlights the vital role that Latinas play in shaping the fabric of our nation.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, as well as to world peace and other significant societal endeavors. Ochoa and Romero exemplify these criteria through their groundbreaking work and unwavering dedication to serving others.

President Biden often emphasizes the power of collective action and the importance of coming together to tackle our nation’s challenges. The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients embody this spirit, having built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations, and businesses that have shaped America for the better. Their leadership, resilience, and commitment to service serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Americans.

Through their remarkable accomplishments, Ochoa and Romero have shown us that there are no limits to what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and determination.