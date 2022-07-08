President Joe Biden presented to 17 people the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. From Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords, all the individuals who received a medal were recognized for their “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” as informed by the White House.

As one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the United States, Biles is adding another badge to her collection. “Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said, referring to her 32 Olympic and World Championship medals.

US President Joe Biden presents Gymnast Simone Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022.

“I don’t know how you’re going to find room” for another medal, Biden joked. The President also informed that the 25-year-old sports star and advocate is the youngest person ever to receive the award.

In addition to Biles, Sandra Lindsay also received a medal for being the first person to be publicly vaccinated against COVID-19 in December 2020. As informed by the White House, Lindsay is “a prominent advocate for vaccines and mental health for health care workers.”

US President Joe Biden presents Nurse Sandra Lindsay with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022

The honorees also included nuns, lawmakers, a college professor, a congresswoman, and more. “They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come,” they informed.

