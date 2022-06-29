Carlos Vives meets with United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Spain

After the King and Queen of Spain offered a dinner to celebrate this year’s NATO summit, United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed family members and Hispanic celebrities at the United States Embassy in Madrid to continue the party and honor art and culture.
The First Lady and one of her granddaughters, Maisy Biden, delighted with flamenco music and local singer Israel Fernández. Luz Casal accompanied by Pablo López on the piano sang “Piensa,” while other guests including Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Narcís Rebollo; Alejandro Sanz with Raquel Valdés; Ainhoa Arteta, Rozalén and Marina Carmona, enjoyed the festivities.
Among the invitees was Colombian singer Carlos Vives, who had the opportunity to have a 1:1 conversation with Dr. Jill about his foundation, Tras La Perla, a non-profit organization operating since 2015 to promote the development of his hometown. Vives also performed one of his vallenatos for her.
“The Ambassador of the United States in Spain invited us to share with friends and Spanish artists and to enjoy the hospitality of Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States. We had the opportunity to talk about the objectives of our foundation @traslaperla. I could go without singing vallenato!” Carlos Vives shared on Instagram.
President Joe Biden’s wife arrived in Spain on June 26 ahead of the 2022 Nato summit. Following the first lady’s arrival, the Embassy of the U.S. in Madrid tweeted a message from Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, who previously served as First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff.
“It is a true honor to welcome the First Lady to Spain @FLOTUS. The visit of Dr. Jill Biden will put special emphasis on several of the global challenges, such as the fight against cancer and support for Ukraine, in which they 🇺🇸🇪🇸collaborate closely,” the ambassador’s message (translated to English) reads.
Dr. Biden and Queen Letizia teamed up for an engagement in the Spanish capital on Monday. The pair, both sporting face masks, visited the Spanish Association Against Cancer’s headquarters. Sharing a photo from her outing with Queen Letizia, the first lady tweeted, “Today in Madrid, Her Majesty Queen Letizia invited me to visit @ContraCancerEs to see how the United States and Spain are working together to end cancer as we know it.”