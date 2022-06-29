Carlos Vives meets with United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Spain

After the King and Queen of Spain offered a dinner to celebrate this year’s NATO summit, United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed family members and Hispanic celebrities at the United States Embassy in Madrid to continue the party and honor art and culture.

The First Lady and one of her granddaughters, Maisy Biden, delighted with flamenco music and local singer Israel Fernández. Luz Casal accompanied by Pablo López on the piano sang “Piensa,” while other guests including Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Narcís Rebollo; Alejandro Sanz with Raquel Valdés; Ainhoa Arteta, Rozalén and Marina Carmona, enjoyed the festivities.

©GettyImages



Queen Letizia of Spain greets Jill Biden, First lady of the United States at a Meeting With First Ladies at Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso during NATO Summit on June 29, 2022 in Segovia, Spain.

Among the invitees was Colombian singer Carlos Vives, who had the opportunity to have a 1:1 conversation with Dr. Jill about his foundation, Tras La Perla, a non-profit organization operating since 2015 to promote the development of his hometown. Vives also performed one of his vallenatos for her.

“The Ambassador of the United States in Spain invited us to share with friends and Spanish artists and to enjoy the hospitality of Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States. We had the opportunity to talk about the objectives of our foundation @traslaperla. I could go without singing vallenato!” Carlos Vives shared on Instagram.