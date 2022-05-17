Selena Gomez teams up with Jill Biden for a good cause

Jill Biden is joining forces with Selena Gomez for a special cause! The First Lady and the singer will be participating in the Youth Mental Health Action Forum, which is taking place at the White House.

The two-day inaugural forum will start on Wednesday, led by MTV Entertainment and the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing more than 30 activists and creators to spread awareness of the importance of prioritizing mental health among young people.

The forum will also include policy adviser Susan Rice, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, as the main goal is to “bring culture from awareness to action in mental health through storytelling and media.”

Selena, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live and showed her personal side in the most hilarious way, is known for being open about her struggles, including mental health issues, constantly sharing her journey with her fans and followers, and revealing the things that have worked for her throughout her successful career in the entertainment industry.

“I myself have shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep this country is being affected mentally,” the singer previously said in 2020 in a video, joined by Kamala Harris. “I’ve had so many dreams about creating places people can go to,” Selena said at the time.