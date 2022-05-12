Selena Gomez launches cookware collection in partnership with Our Place

Selena Gomez is bringing color to our tables! The multihyphenate superstar unveiled her latest project, a partnership to launch a cult-favorite cookware set. The singer, actress, and businesswoman isn’t new at targeting the food industry as the Mexican descent songstress stars in her HBO Max series “Selena + Chef.”

To branch out in one of the things she is most passionate about, Gomez became the first celebrity to partner with Our Place.

©Our Place



The collaboration encompasses a collection that includes the brand’s most popular products. To add the Gomez stamp, the “Ice Cream” interpreter dropped two curated colors for the Perfect Pot, Always Pan, knives, and drinking glasses and plates.

©Our Place



Cover all your slicing needs with the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use. You’re all set to prep!

The star made sure to bring back her roots in the collab and named the electric blue Azul and the lush berry Rosa. Like everything that Selena does, a charity also benefits from the collab. According to CNN, 10% of net proceeds from this partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund; Rare Beauty’s nonprofit expands mental health services for young people.

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.” Gomez said in a press release.

©Our Place



Made with the same game-changing ingenuity that made the Always Pan a sellout, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming.

“FINALLY can share my collection with @ourplace! It’s a celebration of all ways we cook- as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously. Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table. We’ll be donating 10% from all profits to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s Rare Impact Fund. Time to get cooking!” Selena wrote on social media.