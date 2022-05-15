Selena Gomez jokes about using Saturday Night Live to find a relationship

Selena Gomez had her Saturday Night Live debut. She was joined by musical guest star Post Malone and, through the episode, discussed her successful Hulu series, her friendship with Miley Cyrus and, a topic adored by the media, her relationship status.

Selena Gomez delives her opening monologue at SNL.

As Gomez took the stage, she discussed her experience with SNL, and how she’s been a long time fan of the show. She talked about her career, including where she started and where she is now. “I actually started acting when I was seven, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some Hollywood icons, [like] Steve Martin, Martin Short and, of course, Barney,” she said, calling out her first role while an adorable photo of herself and Barney was shown to the audience.

Gomez also discussed how she turned to Miley Cyrus for some SNL hosting advice, an opportunity that provided her with the perfect pportunity to show off her spot on Miley impression. “Just be yourself and have fun,” she said, southern accent and all.”

Lastly, she joked about her relationship status, a topic that’s beloved by the media. She said that SNL is a great place to find love, and then listed out some of the show’s successful relationships. “Emma Stone met her husband here. [There’s] Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and…Machine Gun Kelly,” she said, making the room laugh. “Since I don’t want to get on the dating apps, I’m putting out into the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone,” she said, exhausted. Then, several cast members jumped in and said they’d be willing to do it, including Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punkie Johnson. “Uh, I’ll do it,” said Kyle Mooney. “What?” said Gomez. “Be with you, like you said,” Mooney explained. “I’ll do it.” Selena took a beat and laughed awkwardly. “No. No.”

Through the show, Gomez participated in a variety of sketches where she played a variety of characters, including a Bratz doll. She was also joined by Steve Martin.

While this episode marks her first instance of hosting the show, Gomez had appeared on SNL before as a musical guest in 2016, where she performed some songs from her record “Revival.”