Why Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated husband Colin Jost in high school: ‘There’s no way’

Scarlett Johansson had the funniest conversation with Drew Barrymore, sharing her thoughts on her husband Colin Jost, and she was asked if she would have liked Colin back in high school.

The 37-year-old actress, who recently launched her new skincare line, did a special appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two stars looked back at one of Colin’s photos from his time in high school.

“Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?” Scarlett joked, explaining that she probably wouldn’t have dated Colin at the time, “I don’t think so.”

She said, “Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can’t,” adding, “There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like ‘I’ll try this.’”

The Saturday Night Live star has poked fun at his high school photos before, while hosting SNL’s Weekend Update.

The happy couple dated for two years before getting engaged in May 2019, organizing a private wedding ceremony in Palisades, New York, in October 2020.

They recently welcomed their first child together in August 2021, keeping the pregnancy private for eight months and announcing the baby news, Colin wrote, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”