WATCH: Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost star in hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost are teaming up in the most hilarious Super Bowl commercial, featuring Amazon’s Alexa and showing why technology is not always on our side.

The commercial starts with the couple getting excited about the big game, with Josh announcing “Alexa, it’s game day!”

The smart speaker quickly turns on the TV, closes the blinds and gets the drinks ready for the special day, leaving the pair surprised and wondering if Alexa can read their minds.

Scarlett and Colin then start thinking about a world where Alexa has a mind of her own and can actually have access to their thoughts, with the next scene showing the actress waking up and telling her husband, “I love it when we get to sleep in,” followed by Colin covering his face and Alexa saying, “Ordering fresh mint mouthwash ... extra strength.”

The commercial shows different scenarios poking fun at the Hollywood stars and their married life, including one scene where Colin asks his wife, “When you have to do those love scenes with those hot guys, is that fun or is that like the worst?”

Scarlett smiles and says, “It’s the worst!” making Alexa react, playing the iconic Fleetwood Mac son ‘Little Lies.’

Amazon revealed that the celebrity couple were the perfect choice for the commercial, explaining that they “realized it was pretty important we had a married couple within this story that didn’t take themselves too seriously and would be able to play to the humor within the story.”