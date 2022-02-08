The best Super Bowl snacks for the Big Game: From buffalo wings to fried plantains

The Big Game is almost here, and while we are ready to watch all the action, we also have to keep in mind the most important thing for the special night, the snacks!

Let’s face it, some of us are looking forward to the Super Bowl for the delicious food, so we are here to give you some ideas if you have decided to invite over your friends and family.

Starting with nachos and queso dip, this simple snack can keep your guests entertained. Classic buffalo wings accompanied with ranch and blue cheese, Mozzarella sticks, especially if they are hot and crunchy, fried plantains if you are looking for something sweet and salty, and you can even include some pull-apart garlic bread pizza dip if you have some extra time.

According to Instacart’s annual snacktime report, Americans have some favorite snacks for the big day, including “dips, chicken wings and beer, although our preferences greatly differ from region to region.”

And here’s a fun fact, “65% of those who plan to watch the Big Game strongly or somewhat agree that boneless chicken wings are glorified chicken nuggets.”

Dips also seem to be an important topic, with regional differences across the country. “Guacamole rose to the top in 17 states, primarily in the West and Midwest. Cheese dips and salsa, meanwhile, were number one in nine and 10 states, respectively.”