Drew Barrymore details awkward moment with potential first date: ‘I always fall for the wrong guy’

Drew Barrymore is putting in the work. The actress says she is proud of herself for working up the courage to start dating again, and while her first try didn’t go as expected, Drew is definitely making progress.

During a recent episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ the host detailed a recent encounter she had with a man she saw while going on a walk in New York City.

The Hollywood star said she was in Central Park over the weekend and noticed a man who “was really cute,” so she decided to start following him.

“I was wearing a full balaclava so the only thing that’s out is my peepers,“ she explained, adding that she approached the mystery man and said, “Hi, I was wondering if I could ask you a question.”

Drew asked him if he was single, to which he responded hesitant, so she asked “are you gay?” adding that she has “no gaydar” and because she is “so gay man adjacent and everyone around me is gay and I always fall for the wrong guy.”

So when the man said “no,” she went on to remove her hood and balaclava, however he didn’t recognize her. The actress explained to him that she wanted to do something that she “could be proud of today by taking a risk, and you compelled me to take that risk.”

The TV host says it was “probably not going to work” because the man was 28 years old, but when she was about to say goodbye, a girl approached her and said, “I just have to stop you for a second and I just have to say I just heard you ask this man if you’re single and I think it’s so great,” asking her right away if she was Drew Barrymore.

So when she said yes the man finally recognized her and she said, “Well it was really lovely to meet you.”