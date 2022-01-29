Drew Barrymore shares a throwback with a teen Tom Holland

Drew Barrymore took a trip down memory lane. The actress, TV host, director and producer shared a photo with Tom Holland, back when he was teen. She then wrote a sweet message explaining the circumstances when they first met and how much she is rooting for him today.

The post features two photos of Holland and Barrymore, taken on the day they met to discuss a project she was meant to direct. “I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!” she wrote. Around that time, Holland was working on “The Impossible,” the film that would become his breakthrough.

“Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do! I remember this moment,” Barrymore’s post continues. “I send you and your lady the very best! As always, u am cheering you on!!!!!!”