Fans are freaking out over Tom Holland possibly peeking behind Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ set photos

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland are looking for any content they can to satisfy their love for the couple. Now, eagle-eyed followers of Zendaya’s beloved series Euphoria think they’ve found it.

After the season 2 premiere of the HBO drama, Siyon Foster posted a slideshow of behind-the-scene photos from filming, one of which seems to show Holland in the background alongside his girlfriend.

In the shot, costars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira can be seen cuddled up together as Zendaya throws up a peace sign behind them. In the back of her, a man is seen peeking around, and while it‘s only a silhouette, fans really think it’s her Spider-Man costar.

“IS THAT TOM HOLLAND?!” one fan asked in the comments.

Another wrote, “Tom wasn’t lying that he visited set a lot 😂 Can’t wait to see the magic of season 2 ❤️❤️”

While it‘s impossible to be certain (without confirmation from someone on set) that the man in question is Tom Holland, the actor did reveal in a December interview with IMDb that he has visited the set of the HBO series “at least 30 times.” He also said that he and his girlfriend are working on getting him a role on the series, though it hasn’t happened yet.

“We should have tried to, like, Easter egg. Put you in there,” Zendaya said in the IMDb conversation.

Holland responded: “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Tom and Zendaya appear together in the most current iteration of the Spider-Man series. They first played potential love interests in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017. Holland plays Peter Parker (also known as Spider-Man) and Zendaya portrays his love interest, MJ.

The costars first began dating in 2017 while filming their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, a source told PEOPLE at the time. Their romance was later confirmed in 2021, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in July. They’ve kept their romance fairly private ever since.