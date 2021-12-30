Tom Holland and Zendaya have ‘low-key’ plans for their New Year’s Eve together

Zendaya has always been known to keep her personal life fairly private, and even though her relationship with Tom Holland has been made public, that’s not changing any time soon.

According to reports from HollywoodLife, the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars are going to keep it “low-key” this New Year’s Eve.

Instead of attending a big party to count down the minutes to 2022, the couple is planning to spend the holiday at home with each other and their two pups: Zendaya’s Schnauzer, Noon, and Tom’s Pitbull, Tessa.

“On Christmas, Zendaya and Tom kept it lowkey like they do everything,” a source told the publication. “They were at her home with their dogs most of the day. They are going to do the same for New Years as they both take the pandemic very seriously and are completely okay with just being with each other.”

The source continued, “They do have plans to go and visit Tom’s parents [in London] in the near future, but not until things settle down with Covid.”

The source went on to say their dogs are a very important part of the young stars’ relationship.

“Most of all, they love spending time at home with their dogs,” they continued. “Their dogs get along well and this was a huge draw for the both of them. It is like they already have a blended family without having any kids yet of their own.”

Unsurprisingly, since these two are among the biggest celebs in the world, they seem to prefer being homebodies to take a break from the fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle.

“When the two of them are together, they are just like any normal couple doing normal things,” the source added. “They like to cook dinners and they like to spend time outside and in nature. They are both very spiritual and this is the foundation of their relationship.”

After a weeks-long press tour for their third film together, it’s no surprise that Zendaya and Holland want nothing more than a chill night at home to ring in the new year.