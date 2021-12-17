Zendaya debuts another red ‘do in honor of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ release

Even though Zendaya’s charater in the latest Spider-Man trilogy doesn’t don red hair, the actress loves to pay tribute to MJ’s past by sporting red hair in real life as the films release.

The 25-year-old, who stars as Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed her latest look on Instagram on Thurday: a long, auburn-colored bob a little shorter than the one she rocked for Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

“It was time for a change,” she wrote alongside the mirror selfie, in which she wears a ruffled floral dress that compliments the color of her hair.

Of course, fans immediately noticed that the style Z debuted is very similar to the iconic red hair the original Mary Jane “MJ” Watson sported in Spider-Man comic books.

The star’s new hairdo comes a day before the official release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the latest iteration of Spider-Man, which opens in theaters on Friday, December 17.

Also ahead of the film’s highly-anticipated debut, the actress said she was “so proud” of her costar Tom Holland, who is also her real-life boyfriend. While the coupld have kept their relationship very private since photos of them kissing in a car made their way online over the summer, they’re starrting to open up a little bit more as they show support for one another on social media.

Zendaya posted to Instagram on Wednesday, showing Holland suspended from cables with blue and white backdrops with all of the behind-the-scenes camera and lighting equipment visible. In the next slide, she added a throwback photo of a young Tom rocking a Spider-Man costume.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️,” the actress wrote.

Details of their romantic relationshpi have always been scarce, but a source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Tom were romantically involved.