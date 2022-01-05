Tom Holland responds to rumors about him and Zendaya hosting the Oscars

It’s no surprise fans just want to see more and more of Tom Holland and Zendaya.

After years of speculation about their relationship off-screen, the couple’s romance was confirmed with a sweet stoplight kiss while driving through Los Angeles together over the summer.

While they’re still very hesistant to talk about their relationship in the public eye, the pair just went on a weeks-long press run together for their latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the interviews, it was impossible not to notice just how flirty the pair was, constantly giggling and curling up to one another as they answered questions.

Now that the press tour is over and awards season right is around the corner, some fans are throwing around the idea of Tom and Zendaya hosting this year’s Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 27.

In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the biggest film of the year, earning over $609 million in domestic box office sales. With that impressive resume, it makes sense that its stars could be in the running to host the Oscars, which is known as the biggest night in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland opened up about whether or not he’d take the gig. Initially, he insisted that he’s too busy to take it on, citing the upcoming press tour for his new action film, Uncharted, and filming for the new Apple TV+ series he’s starring in, The Crowded Room.

“So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now,” he said. “And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time.”

But, within two minutes of hanging up from the interview, he called The Hollywood Reporter back to say he changed his mind. Classic Tom.