Tom Holland flaunts his growing muscles in shirtless workout pic

Despite recently finishing a long, draining press run following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland isn’t taking any breaks.

The London-born actor was spotted in Los Angeles this week, working out at the popular gym Dog Pound, which boasts other celebrity clients including Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kaia Gerber. The photo of Tom was posted by his friend Oliver Trevena, who was also enjoying a workout at the facility.

In the flick, the 25-year-old showed off impressive physique as he posed shirtless with his chiseled chest, abs, and bulging arms on display. Trevena posed next to him wearing some boxing gloves, posting the picture onto Instagram as he hyped up his mate in the caption.

“Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero,” the 40-year-old wrote. “May cause post workout collapse.”

The entrepreneur, actor, and investor shared the post to his page with over 150,000 followers, adding the hashtags, #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman and #spidermannowayhome.

In the comments, fans and fellow celebs commented on just how strong the Spider-Man actor looked, including soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who dropped some fire emojis.

For his latest workout session, Holland was dressed in a pair of light green sweatshorts, white Vans socks, and a pair of white high-top Chucks. His hands were swaddled by protective black hand wraps as he held up one fist for the photo, showing off his boxing accessories.

While the actor still looked handsome as ever, his famous brunette mop was noticeably sweaty, showing just how hard he worked during his session.