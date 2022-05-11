WATCH: Joe Biden’s adorable dog is giving a tour of the White House

Joe and Jill Biden’s adorable German Shepherd is getting all the attention! The latest member of the White House seems to enjoy every moment on the job, with a new viral video showing Commander doing a tour of the building.

Posted by President Biden, the dog can be seen in the video running around the White House with his toys, walking the hallways of the building and always accompanying Biden on his meetings.

Commander already has a lot of fans, with the post getting almost 67K views and 1.6 million views on Twitter.

The President’s furry friend was adopted in December 2021 and online users have commented on his loyal company, with one person writing, “He is beautiful, so grateful to have a compassionate, caring, down to earth, “normal” President back in office, and someone else commenting, “What a beautiful dog with the perfect name … Commander. He commands respect, just like his master!“

It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House. pic.twitter.com/zuCv188EHh — President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2022

The President and the First Lady are known for being animal lovers, sharing some sad news in June 2021, when their dog Champ died at age 13. They also tried to include their other pet Major in their new life at the White House, however he had some trouble adapting and needed “additional training” in their family home in Delaware.