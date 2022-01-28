Meet the newest member of the Biden family

The first family has a new furry member! President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House. On Friday, the first lady introduced the two-year-old feline on her social media accounts. “Meet Willow!﻿,” Dr. Biden simply captioned the photos, adding a double heart emoji.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said (via the Associated Press).

According to the Associated Press, the first lady named her pet cat, who is from Pennsylvania, after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Dr. Biden met Willow during a campaign stop back in 2020.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” the first lady’s press secretary said, per NPR.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Last year, the first lady confirmed to TODAY’s Craig Melvin that they were adopting a cat. At the time, the president’s wife said, “She is waiting in the wings.”

Willow isn’t the Bidens’ only pet at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In December, a German Shepherd puppy named Commander joined the first couple at the White House. Commander’s arrival came months after the death of the president and first lady’s 13-year-old dog Champ. The late first dog died in June 2021.