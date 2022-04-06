President’s granddaughter to celebrate wedding at the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are set to host a wedding reception for their eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, this fall. The first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander confirmed the news to CNN earlier this week.

©Getty Images



The first couple will host a wedding reception for Naomi Biden at the White House in November 2022

“The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months,” Elizabeth said (via CNN).

The reception is scheduled to take place Nov. 19. Hunter Biden’s eldest child, who got engaged to Peter Neal last September, took to her Twitter on April 4 to thank her grandparents. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Naomi tweeted. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

CNN reported back in November that there were “rumblings” that there would be a Biden family wedding at the White House in 2022. According to the White House Historical Association, there have been four documented wedding receptions at the White House, including a reception for President George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 2008. Looks like Naomi’s will be the fifth!