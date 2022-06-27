First Lady Dr Jill Biden meets with Queen Letizia in Madrid
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with Queen Letizia in Madrid

The president’s wife revealed to the royal that two of her granddaughters are in Spain with her

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia of Spain welcomed the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Monday. The first lady looked radiant in a red ensemble for the meeting, while the stylish royal opted for a black-and-white polka dot dress.

Queen Letizia met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on June 27©Getty Images
Queen Letizia met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on June 27

Talking inside of the palace, the first lady told King Felipe’s wife that two of her granddaughters were in Spain with her. “I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady shared, according to the Associated Press. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.” The first lady’s granddaughters did not join her at the palace. Dr. Biden told the Queen that they were at the embassy.

The royal and first lady visited the Spanish Association Against Cancer’s headquarters in Madrid©Getty Images
The royal and first lady visited the Spanish Association Against Cancer’s headquarters in Madrid

President Joe Biden’s wife arrived in Spain on June 26 ahead of the 2022 Nato summit. Following the first lady’s arrival, the Embassy of the U.S. in Madrid tweeted a message from Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, who previously served as First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff. “It is a true honor to welcome the First Lady to Spain @FLOTUS. The visit of Dr. Jill Biden will put special emphasis on several of the global challenges, such as the fight against cancer and support for Ukraine, in which they 🇺🇸🇪🇸collaborate closely,” the ambassador’s message (translated to English) reads.

The first lady arrived in Spain ahead of the Nato summit©Getty Images
The first lady arrived in Spain ahead of the Nato summit

Dr. Biden and Queen Letizia teamed up for an engagement in the Spanish capital on Monday. The pair, both sporting face masks, visited the Spanish Association Against Cancer’s headquarters. Sharing a photo from her outing with Queen Letizia, the first lady tweeted, “Today in Madrid, Her Majesty Queen Letizia invited me to visit @ContraCancerEs to see how the United States and Spain are working together to end cancer as we know it.”

