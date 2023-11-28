Melania Trump,Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more were amongst the guests at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service. Carter died on November 19th, at 96 years old. She was married to President Jimmy Carter and was his partner for over 77 years.

Carter’s casket traveled by motorcade through her native Sumter County, where hundreds of people gathered to say their goodbyes. The motorcade had stops in their hometown in Plains and the Georgia Southwestern College, where she gratudated in the year 1946. Two funerals will be held for the former First Lady, one in Atlanta on Tuesday, and another in Plains, on Wednesday.

Mrs. Carter’s casket being carried in Georgia

Today’s funeral welcomed various dignitaries and politicians, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Below are some of the guests at today’s memorial and words they had for Jimmy Carter’s late wife and the legacy she left behind.