Melania Trump’s main priority is Barron’s future: Reports

Melania Trump is all about her son. The former First Lady was recently spotted alongside Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago Halloween party. It was the first instace where she made a public appearance alongside her husband since Easter, where the two were last photographed together. While some took her recent appearance as her deciding to support her husband’s politics career, new reports claim that Melania’s first priority is not politics. She appears to be focused on her son, Barron.

Donald and Melania Trump

“Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle… Buther most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, with his college search,” said an insider to the Irish Times. The article was published in August, but has been resurfaced by various publications.

According to the People magazine, Barron is currently studying at Oxbridge Academy, in Palm Beach. He’s set to graduate in 2024, and is the first student of the school that has made them deal with the Secret Service. "They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations. They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic," said Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried to PEOPLE. Oxbridge Academy was founded by William Koch, with tuition costing $34,800 for the 2022 - 2023 school year.

In previous opportunities,Trump has discussed Barron, revealing that his son is “a great student.” He’s also said he’d like for him to attend his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

Donald, Melania, and their son Barron

Melania and Donald Trump’s prenup

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Melania and Donald Trump were renegotiating their prenup. Insiders that spoke with the publication claimed she was renegotiating in hopes of ensuring that her son grows and maintains his trust in the future, especially when faced with so many changes in his father’s life.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” said an insider. “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”