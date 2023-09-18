Donald Trump opens up about his relationship with 17-year-old son Barron

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are known to be very proud parents of their 17-year-old son Barron. The pair are also known to be incredibly protective of their child and rarely share details about their family life with Barron, but despite choosing to keep their personal life private, the former President shared a glimpse of his relationship with his son during a recent interview.

A close source to the couple previously revealed to People that “Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania’s] life,” adding that “She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him.”

Trump took a moment during his interview with Megyn Kelly to talk about his son and their plans for the future as he is becoming a teenager. “Our dinners are nice dinners, our dinners are like people’s dinners… we actually get along very well,” he said about his family, explaining that Barron is a “very good athlete” and the family is already talking about his college plans.

“Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student,” the former President said. He was also asked if the family was considering the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as an option, to which Trump responded that they are “looking at” the possibility.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics back in 1968, with his kids Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump following in his footsteps, as well as Tiffany Trump, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016.