Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla goes on ‘smooth ride’ for a good cause: ‘Beautiful as always’

Donald Trump’s former wife and mom to Tiffany Trump, Marla Maples, has embarked on a new adventure in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to benefit women in education and professional areas. The 59-year-old actress and TV personality is fighting to “reduce the gender gap in STEM courses and STEM career fields,” amid Trump’s recent indictments.

Marla documented her “smooth ride,” posing for a photo in her athletic ensemble, sporting red shorts, a white shirt with a logo of the non-profit organization, and pairing the look with gray and orange sneakers, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a blue bandana.

“Pausing on the path to bring awareness to the Gig City Girls organization,” she wrote, explaining more about the project. “Gig City Girls [are] committed to ensuring girls are given the opportunity to be equally represented in STEM careers.

It seems Marla also found a new hobby after her ride, becoming a fan of electric bikes. “A big thank you to [Pedego Chattanooga] for sharing your smooth ride with me. I was opposed to electric bikes, but with the hills and valleys along the way I’ve been really happy to turn the juice on,” she added. “I can’t wait to take one of these home.”

The TV personality keeps a close relationship with her daughter Tiffany. Last year the pair were photographed together at her wedding ceremony, with Marla writing a sweet message on social media. “Moments with my beautiful daughter just before she became a bride. So much love was shared as we gathered to celebrate Michael and Tiffany’s wedding day. I have never been more joyful since the day Tiffany was born,” she shared at the time.