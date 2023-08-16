Barron Trump: All you should know about Trump’s youngest son

Barron Trump is Donald Trump’s youngest son, and the one who remains most shielded from the spotlight. He’s Trump’s fifth child and Melania’s first. Scroll down to learn more about the most private of Trump’s children:

He was born in 2006

©GettyImages



Trump and his family at the 2008 US Open

Barron was born in 2006, and is now 17 years old. Melania and Trump learned that they were expecting their first child together six months after their marriage. “I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn’t totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly,” said Trump to PEOPLE.

He’s very close to Melania

Melania and Barron have a close relationship, with her guarding her son from the spotlight and prioritizing his well being above all else. “She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him,” said a source to PEOPLE.

He was named by his father

In an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Donald Trump revealed he had named the baby and that he almost changed it at the last minute. “It’s a name I’ve always loved but I never had the courage to use,” he said.

“I gave the idea to Melania and then I was going to take it away at the very end and she said, ‘You can’t take it away! I’ve been calling him Barron while he’s been in my stomach and you just can’t take it away!’”

The media followed him closely while in the White House

©GettyImages



Trump and Barron

Barron Trump spent some of his childhood in the White House, with the media heavily invested in his comings and goings. Media personalities of all political parties came out in his defense. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” wrote Chelsea Clinton in response to a negative article that was published about him.

He’s not frequently photographed

Barron is rarely photographed. Most of the pictures of him are taken while getting off of planes or accompanying his parents on special events. For the most part, Barron steers clear of the spotlight.

He loves sports

©GettyImages



Barron Trump in 2022

In 2018, Melania revealed that Barron wasn’t on social media and was very interested in sports.

Later on, Donald Trump revealed that he had a difficult time thinking about his son playing football due to the high rate of injuries that are linked with the sport. "I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem,” he said on CNN.