It’s Throwback Thursday, a great time to go back in time! Today let’s indulge in old photographs that captured Melania Trump’s glamorous life and fashion at a time she probably never imagined she would end up in the White House. Before becoming a First Lady, Melania exuded an undeniable fashion sense that propelled her to the forefront of the New York City high society scene.

These snapshots from the 90s and early 2000s offer a rare glimpse into a time when Y2K fashion reigned supreme and Melania, with her stunning looks and innate style, effortlessly stole the spotlight.

See photos of her attending New York City parties alongside celebrities and socialites and prepare to be mesmerized by the proof that Melania Trump has always been a true fashion icon, even before her life took an unexpected turn and landed her a role in American history.