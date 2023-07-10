Tiffany Trump is having a memorable summer. Following her luxe wedding to Michael Boulos, Tiffany has been spending time in Italy alongside her closest friends, who’ve shared some snippets on their social media. Tiffany stopped by Italy to attend the wedding of one of her closest friends, Karen Shiboleth. There, they were joined by Peter Brant Jr, Gaia Matisse, and more of their friends, who’ve been part of the same friend group over most of their adulthoods and are all some of the most prominent socialites in the US.

Scroll down to have a look at who’s who: