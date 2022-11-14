Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress: Former First Daughter wears Elie Saab for her big day

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter chose an Elie Saab wedding gown for the big day.

After two years engaged, the 29-year-old bride wore a white ballet-neck embellished gown that featured a tapered waist and a long train. She completed the look with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.

Trump’s glam team gave the legal research assistant at Georgetown University Law Center classic makeup with a sultry smokey eye and dusty pink lips. Her hair was styled in a side part with old Hollywood waves. Tiffany also walked the aisle holding a small bouquet of lilies.

The nuptials were hosted al fresco at the family’s well-known 20-acre estate Mar-a-Lago. Tiffany and her groom chose pastel colors for the event, with hydrangeas as the main flowers.

Tiffany Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, also chose the Lebanese-born designer. The former president’s second wife followed the theme by rocking a lilac heart-shaped dress with one strap over the right shoulder. Tiffany’s sister Ivanka Trump also wore a one-shoulder gown from Galia Lahav.

Tiffany Trump wore a strapless white dress for the rehearsal dinner, while her 25-year-old groom rocked a gray suit with a lavender necktie.