Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress: Former First Daughter wears Elie Saab for her big day

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter chose an Elie Saab wedding gown for the big day.
After two years engaged, the 29-year-old bride wore a white ballet-neck embellished gown that featured a tapered waist and a long train. She completed the look with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.
Trump’s glam team gave the legal research assistant at Georgetown University Law Center classic makeup with a sultry smokey eye and dusty pink lips. Her hair was styled in a side part with old Hollywood waves. Tiffany also walked the aisle holding a small bouquet of lilies.
The nuptials were hosted al fresco at the family’s well-known 20-acre estate Mar-a-Lago. Tiffany and her groom chose pastel colors for the event, with hydrangeas as the main flowers.
Tiffany Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, also chose the Lebanese-born designer. The former president’s second wife followed the theme by rocking a lilac heart-shaped dress with one strap over the right shoulder. Tiffany’s sister Ivanka Trump also wore a one-shoulder gown from Galia Lahav.
Tiffany Trump wore a strapless white dress for the rehearsal dinner, while her 25-year-old groom rocked a gray suit with a lavender necktie.
Trump was initially set to get married to Michael Boulos in Greece; however, plans changed, and the ceremony was held at her dad’s estate on November 12.
Tiffany’s fiancé proposed to her in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond purchased in Dubai, a piece of jewelry that is believed to be worth up to $1.2 million. She announced her engagement on January 19, 2021, during her father’s final full day in office.
Like Tiffany’s high-profile family, her now husband comes from a similar background. Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies.
Michael was first introduced to Trump while studying project management at the City University of London. Tiffany, who was attending Georgetown, was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Lindsay Lohan in 2018 when they met.