Ivanka Trump’s message to her sister Tiffany Trump on her wedding day

This past Saturday, former first daughter Tiffany Trump said “I do,” to her fiance Michael Boulos. The couple had a beautiful Florida wedding in Palm Beach at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a property owned by her father, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the fairy tale wedding, the 29-year old Trump was surrounded by all her loved ones, including her older sister. Touched by the ceremony, Ivanka Trump took to instragram to share a few stunning photos of the event along with a sweet dedication to her youngest sister.

In the post, Ivanka shared seven photos starting with one of her with Tiffany, who is wearing her glamourous wedding gown. Along with the photos, the former first daughter included a sentimental caption that read, “When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten. Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael.” She sent well wishes to the newley weds.

“I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!”

Ivanka, who wore a stunning light blue gown, also shared a couple of photos from the wedding, including one with her daughter, Arabella, and another with her family, her husband, Jared Kushner, daughter, and two boys, Joseph, and Theodore.